NEW DELHI: Nike is bringing back its running collection this summer to inspire athletes to set even higher goals, while also providing a combination of stability and cushioning to help reduce running injury. It is moving sports fans forward, whether you are a casual jogger, a competitive runner, a sprinter, or a long-distance athlete.



Eliud Kipchoge wore the Alphafly Next percent 2 shoe when he won the Tokyo Marathon in March of this year. Mo Farah, on the other hand, likes the Peg. The brand's ambition is to engineer footwear with measurable performance benefits and to create efficient interfaces between the body and technology to enable athletes to break personal boundaries and, in some cases, break records, as our athletes have demonstrated.



Pegasus 39



If running is a part of your daily routine, then Pegasus 39's comfy, intuitive design will help you reach unprecedented levels. As you transition from heel to toe, a supportive feeling keeps your foot controlled, while underfoot cushioning and two Zoom Air units lend a pop to your step. With Nike's React Technology, the new Pegasus is a smooth, responsive ride. Upgrading from 1 Zoom Air unit to 2, together, they help with a smoother lift off being placed at the heel and toe. A flex groove has also been added in the forefront. It has a tented closure system, which facilitates easy slide in at the midfoot and lock down in one process for performance running.



The Pegasus 39 was built keeping the modern athlete in mind, but also caters to anyone who prefers a handsome shoe that smoothly slips on and off.



Zoom Invincible



With the Nike ZoomX foam, the Zoom Invincible is designed to assist the three phases of a runner's stride and is shaped like a rocker. When your foot raises off the ground, it provides greater flexibility, a comfortable ride when going forward, and cushioning when your foot makes contact with the ground. It also features an evolved Flyknit that provides breath ability in areas where your foot heats up along with a panel which provides extra support to the foot. It has a 100 per cent React foam for durability and reliability.

The shoe was inspired by Bowerman and the waffle outsole- and by incorporating runner data and utilizing the top end performance technologies, the computational design may assist give durability, traction, and bounce. The ZoomX is made for all runners, and built to make one feel like they are running on a cloud.



Zoom Alphafly NEXT



With the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT percent Flyknit, you'll be ready for your next personal best. To help you improve your running game for your next marathon or road event, responsive foam is coupled with two Zoom Air units. It also features the latest version of Flyknit, the Atomknit which is steamed, stretched and delivered with a lightweight contoured fit which helps with minimal water absorption and elevated breathability.