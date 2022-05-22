Parineeti Chopra slays in black lace jumpsuit

NEW DELHI: On Saturday night, numerous actors were sighted in the city, indicating that it was a busy weekend in B-Town.
Some were photographed visiting theatres, while others were seen partying or returning to Mumbai.
Parineeti Chopra was one such star who was spotted out and about, visiting close pals Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.
The duo was spotted by paparazzi as they arrived at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence.
The 'Ishqzaade' actor was seen wearing a lacy all-black satin jumpsuit. Parineeti kept it effortlessly stylish as she completed her look by carrying a classic Gucci sling bag. She had her hair open and looked lovely.
While, Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted wearing his bright Gucci jacket, black joggers, sneakers, and striking spectacles.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in his navy blue shirt and black bottoms, as he often does.
On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. She will also star in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie 'Chamkila'. The film marks the first collaboration between Parineeti and Imtiaz.