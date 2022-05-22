Fashion

Parineeti Chopra slays in black lace jumpsuit

Parineeti Chopra was one such star who was spotted out and about, visiting close pals Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.
Parineeti Chopra slays in black lace jumpsuit
Karan Johar, Parineeti & Manish MalhotraANi
ANI

NEW DELHI: On Saturday night, numerous actors were sighted in the city, indicating that it was a busy weekend in B-Town.

Some were photographed visiting theatres, while others were seen partying or returning to Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra was one such star who was spotted out and about, visiting close pals Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra, who were together seen hosting the talent-based show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan', were spotted on Saturday
Filmmaker Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra, who were together seen hosting the talent-based show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan', were spotted on SaturdayANI

The duo was spotted by paparazzi as they arrived at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra
Filmmaker Karan Johar and Parineeti ChopraANI

The 'Ishqzaade' actor was seen wearing a lacy all-black satin jumpsuit. Parineeti kept it effortlessly stylish as she completed her look by carrying a classic Gucci sling bag. She had her hair open and looked lovely.

While, Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted wearing his bright Gucci jacket, black joggers, sneakers, and striking spectacles.

Filmmaker Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar ANI

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in his navy blue shirt and black bottoms, as he often does.

The trio can be seen having fun and enjoying it all together.
The trio can be seen having fun and enjoying it all together.
Parineeti & Manish Malhotra
Parineeti & Manish Malhotra

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. She will also star in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie 'Chamkila'. The film marks the first collaboration between Parineeti and Imtiaz.

Karan Johar
Parineeti Chopra
Manish Malhotra
black lace jumpsuit

Related Stories

No stories found.