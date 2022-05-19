Aishwarya Rai turns heads in floral gown at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet

CANNES: Bollywood star and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Wednesday, marked her presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival's Red Carpet dressed in a dreamy black-floral gown.

The 'Jodhaa Akbar' actor smiled and posed for the photographers at the event as she made her appearance in a black Valentino gown that had a dreamy floral touch to it.