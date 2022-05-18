Fashion

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai's first look out, stuns in pink blazer

Taking to Instagram Story, Eva dropped a video in which she is seen sharing smiles with our Bollywood diva.
Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai's first look out, stuns in pink blazer
American actor Eva Longoria Instagram
ANI

The wait is finally over! Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from Cannes 2022 has been unveiled.

Fans must say thanks to American actor Eva Longoria for giving us a brief glimpse of Aishwarya's look.

Taking to Instagram Story, Eva dropped a video in which she is seen sharing smiles with our Bollywood diva.

Screengrab of the photo
Screengrab of the photoInstagram

For her first appearance at the festival, Aishwarya chose to wear a pink blazer with matching trousers.

She elevated her look with a pair of pink heels. As for her glam game, she opted for minimal makeup with her hair open.

On the other hand, Eva is seen wearing a green corset top with matching pants.

"With my favourite person of all time," Eva captioned the clip. Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera.

Aishwarya Rai
Eva Longoria
Cannes 2022 Film Festival
Cannes 2022
Cannes 2022 festival
pink blazer
Aishwarya Rai first look
American actor Eva Longoria

Related Stories

No stories found.