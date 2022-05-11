Top 5 moisturizers for oily skin

CHENNAI: When it comes to skin, oil can be too much of a good thing. If you have oily skin, you may be familiar with the shiny T-zone and acne breakouts. It might seem as though adding a moisturizer to your skin care routine is unnecessary, but it’s actually one of the most important steps even if you have excess oil.

Moisturizers are available at just about every price point, ranging from luxe to drugstore. Picking up the right one is all that matters. If your skin is too oily, we've rounded up 5 of the best formulas that leave skin looking plump and hydrated, but not at all shiny.