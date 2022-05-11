Top 5 moisturizers for oily skin

CHENNAI: When it comes to skin, oil can be too much of a good thing. If you have oily skin, you may be familiar with the shiny T-zone and acne breakouts. It might seem as though adding a moisturizer to your skin care routine is unnecessary, but it’s actually one of the most important steps even if you have excess oil.
Moisturizers are available at just about every price point, ranging from luxe to drugstore. Picking up the right one is all that matters. If your skin is too oily, we've rounded up 5 of the best formulas that leave skin looking plump and hydrated, but not at all shiny.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Derms love this stuff. Hydro Boost is non comedogenic, alcohol- and oil- free, and also contains glycerin and hyaluronic acid, They can hydrate the skin without the need for emollients that may feel too heavy for oily skin. They also tend to keep sensitive skin calm while also helping prevent additional breakouts.
Pros: Lightweight, plumps skin
Cons: Not as suitable for dry skin
Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, dimethicone
Peter Thomas Roth
Drench your skin with this light moisture that feels soft and weightless. It can also be a great pro-aging option for treating fine lines and wrinkles. Helps provide hydration for up to 72 hours even after cleansing. Peter Thomas Roth is pricier than other options on this list but worth the money.
Pros: Absorbs quickly, dries clear, suitable for all skin types
Cons: Pricier than similar options
Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed silk, pentavitin
Cerave Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
The soft and lightweight texture leaves your skin super soft to touch. CeraVe is an affordable brand commonly touted by dermatologists. This oil-free nighttime lotion aims to moisturize your skin as you sleep. Not only does it contain hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, but it also contains ceramides — the ingredient that makes this moisturizer-esque.
Pros: Good value, gentle, may help restore skin barrier
Cons: Not cruelty-free
Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin
Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer
A wonder product. One of the best moisturizers for oily skin. This affordable moisturizer is fragrance-free and can help reduce oil while providing a mattifying effect. It has SPF 30, is non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores and is great for acne-prone skin.
Pros: Absorbs quickly, mattifies, budget friendly
Cons: Not cruelty-free
Key ingredients: Avobenzone , octocrylene, glycerin
Ponds Light Moisturizer
If you have oily skin or tend to get greasier as the day goes on, this moisturizer will help keep your skin looking glow without drying you out.
Plus, it is budget-friendly. The brand recommends applying the moisturizer twice per day after cleansing.
Pros: Fast Absorbing, makes skin soft and supple, ,no white cast or whiteness.
Cons: Not for dry skin
Key ingredients: Niacinamide, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Glycerin