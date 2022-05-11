Deepika Padukone is Louis Vuitton's first Indian House Ambassador

NEW DELHI: In its latest, French luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced Deepika Padukone as the new House Ambassador. Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison, including an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquiere's novel-inspired Pre-Fall 2020 campaign, the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton as the first Indian to be signed with the brand as the House Ambassador.



Emma Stone, an Oscar winner and longtime House Ambassador, and Zhou Dongyu, a fellow Ambassador and pillar of contemporary Chinese cinema, star alongside Deepika Padukone in the campaign.



With over 30 feature films to her credit including 'Piku', 'Padmavaat' and most recently 'Gehraiyaan', the actress has notably been named a member of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

