5 different types of heels that every woman should own

CHENNAI: A high-heeled woman is undeniably confident and savvy. While some make you look taller and others are easier to walk in, they all make you feel good about yourself. A good pair of heels and a matching outfit are the ideal combination.

Whether you are going to work on a Monday morning or a night out on a Saturday evening, heels can go with just about everything.

Total of three heel types: high, mid, and low. All kinds of heels fall under these three categories.