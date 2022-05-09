5 different types of heels that every woman should own

CHENNAI: A high-heeled woman is undeniably confident and savvy. While some make you look taller and others are easier to walk in, they all make you feel good about yourself. A good pair of heels and a matching outfit are the ideal combination.
Whether you are going to work on a Monday morning or a night out on a Saturday evening, heels can go with just about everything.
Total of three heel types: high, mid, and low. All kinds of heels fall under these three categories.
Ankle strap heels
Ankle strap heels are another classic, and every girl should own at least one pair. It reinforces a strong and sexy tone. The height of the heel can vary, but the strap that goes around the ankle makes the heels more secure and comfortable to walk in.
Pumps
These shoes are known as court shoes in the United Kingdom and pumps in the United States. A pair of black or nude pumps will quickly become your go-to all-purpose footwear. They are ideal for your weekly workday but can also be dressed down with jeans or a cocktail dress for social occasions.
Kitten heel
Alluring as it always been, this heel style is versatile and timeless. It is incredibly eye-catching and makes a fashionable statement. This type of heel is typically thin and never exceeds three inches in height. They're great work events where you don't need the extra height.
Wedges
The flat wedged heel keeps you comfortable without looking too chunky; they also look great with a light summer dress. It's one of the most comfortable and supportive heel styles available. While it may not be your everyday shoe, it is stunning when paired with glamorous gowns and long jeans for a dramatic effect.
Stilettos
Stilettos are the tallest of all high heels, reaching up to 8 inches. One thing is certain: stilettos make a powerful statement. These babies are not recommended for inexperienced walkers. The heels are best suited for evenings out.