Your Met Gala inspired beauty looks

NEW DELHI: The iconic Met Gala returned with a glowing bevy of beauties wearing designer ensembles. But no look is complete with the right makeup. Some of the biggest celebrities like Kate Moss and Phoebe Dynevor; singer Lizzo; actresses Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez and MJ Rodriguez; supermodels Amber Valletta and Lila Moss; and Met Gala co-chair Blake Lively chose choose Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.



Here's a look at their trendsetting beauty choices:



Blake Lively



"Blake's look was inspired by warm-toned metals and coppers starting with a bronzed contour on the skin. Her eyes were washed with a combination of matte browns for structure and metallic rose golds and coppers to play off her Versace gown. Her lips were in a gentle terracotta tone to bring some brightness to the makeup palette", said makeup & skincare artist Kristofer Buckle (@KristoferBuckle)



Product highlights



. Charlotte's Magic Cream



. Magic Serum Crystal Elixir



. NEW! Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil



. Airbrush Flawless Foundation



. NEW! Beautiful Skin Bronzer (Launching May 19th!)



. Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk



. Eyes to Mesmerise in Chocolate Bronze



. Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk



. Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Medium



. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna



. Collagen Lip Bath in Gold



. Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara



. Supermodel Body







Kate Moss



"Kate's look was all about glowing, gilded Hollywood skin with a bronzed, sun-kissed contour using Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation, Hollywood Contour Wand and Beauty Light Wands. I softly defined her eyes with a brown feline flick, and we decided to go bold on the lips to match the femme fatale aesthetic of her Burberry trench gown by painting on a cool-toned red with the Hot Lips Lipstick in Carina's Love. I am obsessed with how the classic glamour of this look came together with a pop of fresh, modern red for confident colour!", said makeup artist Sofia Tilbury (@SofiaTilbury)



Product highlights



. NEW! Beautiful Skin Foundation



. Magic Away Concealer



. Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder



. Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium/Deep



. Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight and Goldgasm



. The Classic Liner in Classic Brown



. Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes! Mascara



. Lip Cheat in Kiss N Tell



. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Carina's Love







Phoebe Dynevor



"The inspiration for Phoebe's makeup look was a modern interpretation of Victorian Glamour. She wore a beautiful, black lace dress by Louis Vuitton, so we created a fresh, flawless looking skin using Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation, with a reverse feline flick to accentuate the shape of her eyes against her dark, crimped hair. We finished with a pretty pink lip using the K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Runway Royalty and pressed Charlotte's Hollywood Contour Wand over the cheeks to create a pared back monochromatic contour", said makeup artist Sofia Tilbury (@SofiaTilbury)



Product highlights



. Hollywood Flawless Filter



. NEW! Beautiful Skin Foundation



. Magic Away Concealer



. Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight



. Hollywood Contour Wand in Light/Medium



. Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder



. Brow Lift in Natural Brown



. Hollywood Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo



. Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara



. Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude



. K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Runway Royalty



. Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk







