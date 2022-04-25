In pics: Ankita Lokhande dazzles fans with new photoshoot in vibrant dress

TV star and Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was recently seen in Baaghi 3 took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in vibrant dress with bold make-up. The actress styled the multi-coloured cut-out ensemble with bold make-up and captioned the post, "Stay colourful."
She wore a sleeveless dress decored with colourful tie-dye patterns in multiple shades, including blue, pink, yellow, purple, green and white hues. The dress made with Georgette, that is a crêpe fabric typically made from pure silk but can also be made from synthetic fibers like rayon, viscose, and polyester.
French dressmaker Georgette de la Plante introduced the eponymous silk fabric in the early twentieth century that the actress is wearing.
In matching with the asthetic of the dress, the actress wore minimal accessories. She opted for white pointed high heels, a statement ring, and dangling earrings adorned with stones.
She side parted open tresses styled with wavy ends rounded off Ankita's hairdo.
For facial look, she opted for bold make-up and went for winged eyeliner, shimmering blue kajal, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glitter eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin and beaming highlighter.
After the actress posted the pictures on her social media, many of her followers flooded the comments section with compliments.
Meanwhile, the actress is married to businessman Vicky Jain. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on December 14 last year and they currently feature in the reality show, Smart Jodi.