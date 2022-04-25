Bollywood Divas Rock Summer Vibes In Soothing All-White Ensembles

Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone , Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani prefer to wear white while stepping out in the heat. Have a look at how these actors are rocking all-white dresses.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika looks great in her white criss-cross corset top and knitted white denims, which she wore to the success bash for 'Gehraiyaan.' She paired her apparel with big golden earrings.
Source: Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt surely knows how to look stylish yet graceful in white. She recently turned heads by wearing a white mini dress with a white blazer. She elevated her look by sporting golden hoop earrings and golden stilettos that had chain-link straps.
Source: Instagram
Kiara Advani
If you have to attend a daytime event, then without any doubt go for Kiara Advani's white middy dress.
The 'Shershaah' actor looks adorable and cheery in a new Instagram image, giving her admirers some summer outfit inspiration.
Source: Instagram