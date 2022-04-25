Fashion

Bollywood Divas Rock Summer Vibes In Soothing All-White Ensembles

Summer is here, and with the rising temperatures, one should definitely consider wearing light-coloured clothes – especially the white ones.
(From Left) Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani
Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone , Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani prefer to wear white while stepping out in the heat. Have a look at how these actors are rocking all-white dresses.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looks great in her white criss-cross corset top and knitted white denims, which she wore to the success bash for 'Gehraiyaan.' She paired her apparel with big golden earrings.

Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt surely knows how to look stylish yet graceful in white. She recently turned heads by wearing a white mini dress with a white blazer. She elevated her look by sporting golden hoop earrings and golden stilettos that had chain-link straps.

Source: Instagram

Kiara Advani

If you have to attend a daytime event, then without any doubt go for Kiara Advani's white middy dress.

The 'Shershaah' actor looks adorable and cheery in a new Instagram image, giving her admirers some summer outfit inspiration.

Source: Instagram

