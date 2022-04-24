Let's pop-up into summer vibes, have a look at Shahid Kapoor's desi charm

Sea through things the way you’d want to!
Playful woven-frill is always fun to wear; Sasha’s sea toned patchy-frill shirt game went stronger paired with a denim jeans. The actor accessorized the look with an aviator-style sunglass and a rusty-silver neckpiece.
Roaring through his era
Playing with loud and bold prints isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Sasha does it effortlessly. He chose a roaring tiger printed T-shirt and clubbed it with a pair of well-fitted black trousers.
Channelling our inner Jitendra vibe
White, White on a White! Shahid went all in for a monochrome look and opted for a classic ‘All White’ tone. He got the right white vibe layering the whole look with different tones and hues of white. He donned a utility jacket along with a pair of ‘all white’ jeans. He pulled the whole look together with a pair of white Chelsea boots.
Extraordinary in basics!
It’s time to get back to the basics. Rolling onto the unmissable combination, Shahid went for a greige polo t-shirt and a pair of retro dark brown trousers along with dark brown toned moccasins.
Here’s how you s’teal’ the show!
Teal colour symbolises restfulness and spiritual balance. The look featured a teal coloured monochrome set which he routed ahead with a pair of black boots. Take notes from Sasha on how to seal the deal by rocking this colour!