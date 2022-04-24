Fashion

Let's pop-up into summer vibes, have a look at Shahid Kapoor's desi charm

Fashion is an artistic fusion of fabrics and colours, blended in a way to bring up playful, pure and trendsetting combinations. Actor Shahid Kapoor, one of the most stylish celebrities of the film industry, gathered an immense amount of attention during the promotions of his recent flick ‘Jersey’. The 41-year-old actor’s quirky fashion statement has always been the talk of the town, ‘Sasha’ never fails to impress the netizens when comes to his style quotient. Looking forward to the impeccable looks of the ‘Jersey’ star, let’s explore the promotional look book journey of the star, who has been styled by Anisha Jain
Sea through things the way you’d want to!

Playful woven-frill is always fun to wear; Sasha’s sea toned patchy-frill shirt game went stronger paired with a denim jeans. The actor accessorized the look with an aviator-style sunglass and a rusty-silver neckpiece.

Roaring through his era

Playing with loud and bold prints isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Sasha does it effortlessly. He chose a roaring tiger printed T-shirt and clubbed it with a pair of well-fitted black trousers.

Channelling our inner Jitendra vibe

White, White on a White! Shahid went all in for a monochrome look and opted for a classic ‘All White’ tone. He got the right white vibe layering the whole look with different tones and hues of white. He donned a utility jacket along with a pair of ‘all white’ jeans. He pulled the whole look together with a pair of white Chelsea boots.

Extraordinary in basics!

It’s time to get back to the basics. Rolling onto the unmissable combination, Shahid went for a greige polo t-shirt and a pair of retro dark brown trousers along with dark brown toned moccasins.

Here’s how you s’teal’ the show!

Teal colour symbolises restfulness and spiritual balance. The look featured a teal coloured monochrome set which he routed ahead with a pair of black boots. Take notes from Sasha on how to seal the deal by rocking this colour!

