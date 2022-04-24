Fashion

Let's pop-up into summer vibes, have a look at Shahid Kapoor's desi charm

Fashion is an artistic fusion of fabrics and colours, blended in a way to bring up playful, pure and trendsetting combinations. Actor Shahid Kapoor, one of the most stylish celebrities of the film industry, gathered an immense amount of attention during the promotions of his recent flick ‘Jersey’. The 41-year-old actor’s quirky fashion statement has always been the talk of the town, ‘Sasha’ never fails to impress the netizens when comes to his style quotient. Looking forward to the impeccable looks of the ‘Jersey’ star, let’s explore the promotional look book journey of the star, who has been styled by Anisha Jain