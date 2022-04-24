From fashion to beauty, get summer ready with these new launches

We often get busy with the hustle and bustle called life and miss out on all the new launches of the season, only to discover a product when it's too late.
Four your summer needs we have curated a list of the latest offerings across brands to get you up to speed. Take a look:
Quench Botanics
Is Summer being a bummer? Don't worry! Quench's all-new refreshing, rejuvenating and intensely rehydrating, rice-based skincare range revitalises your skin. The 4 new rice-based K-Beauty products include Quench Mesmerice Intense Repair Serum, Mesmerice Ultra-Nourishing Cream Mask, Mesmerice Gentle Exfoliation Cream Face Wash and Clay Mask and Mesmerice Nourishing Hand Creaminyour skincare routine to nourish and rehydrate your skin.
Travel-friendly skincare by Quench Botanics
Everyone loves to travel! And with summer right around the corner, the adventure junkies inside us can barely wait to come out. However, travelling in this summer heat comes with a heavy price to pay. That's right! You pay with your skin. (Literally!) Unless you don't mind carrying huge bottles of lotions and serums which is a bummer. Quench Botanics travel-friendly hydrating kit which is great for travel and on-the-go glow!
Priced at Rs 647/- Available on https://www.quenchbotanics.com/products/copy-of-hydrating-kit
Arelang's Espresso Shot
Get rid of those hot flashes and nasty mood swings by indulging in the rekindle cocoa bar by Caim Arelang Naturals. This gluten-free bar is an exceptional fix for hot flashes, mood swings, menstrual discomfort, decreasing libido and loss of calcium. These sugar conscious cocoa bars with ingredients like flaxseeds, saffron, shatawar, etc. are mindfully crafted to give your body the essential nutrients to balance your hormones.
Priced at Rs 1,299/- Quantity - 280 GM (20g * 14 Bars) Available on https://arelang.com/The Le Creuset Hydration bottle
This Summer, Get your ultimate lifestyle companion - the Le Creuset Hydration bottle
The hydration bottle is the first of its kind from iconic cookware brand Le Creuset and is available in a rainbow of classic shades to complement an existing kitchen collection or provide a pop of contrasting colour to your desk or gym bag. With a sleek and stylish design in both matte and gloss finishes.
With a five-year guarantee, this 500ml stainless steel bottle is created with Le Creuset's signature commitment to outstanding quality, design and performance with a double-walled exterior and interior that keeps liquids cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours.
Swarovski teams up with Adidas with the limited collection predator edge crystal
Brilliance on the football field just got given a whole new meaning! Swarovski unveils its latest Adidas partnership with the striking Predator Edge Crystal limited collection. Adorned with electrifying Swarovski crystals, the timeless core of Adidas style, its most premium treatment yet as the newly unveiled crystal lights up the night adorning the feet of some of the world's leading players.
MAC cosmetics india launches MAC stack mascara
Introducing MAC Stack Mascara, the biggest breakthrough in mascara technology, created to stack against and supersede the competition to become the #1 mascara formulation on the market. Over two years in the making, the criteria was simple: to meet every mascara need in one product. With customization at its core, MAC Stack Mascara is mascara your way, every day.
L'Oreal Professionnel Paris Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Shampoo
Summertime is synonymous with a whole lot of sunshine and several outdoor activities. While your skin is protected with all the sunscreen, how is your hair feeling? From soaking up the sun to swimming, there's a good chance all that warm weather fun is stressing your tresses. Don't let longer days damage your locks. Restore the health of your hair with these game-changing products:
Summer makes your hair frizzy - During the summer, hair often absorbs moisture from the air, making it turn frizzy. Hence, we suggest using the L'Oreal Professionnel Paris Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Shampoo, an expert smoothing shampoo to tame frizzy hair. This shampoo controls frizzy hair with the power of Pro-Keratin complex, leaving the hair feeling soft, smooth, and shiny.
SUGAR Cosmetics' Mettle Priming Balm!
With SUGAR Cosmetics' new launch, the Mettle Priming Balm, you can achieve flawless skin - No filter necessary! Indulge in luxe beauty with a one-of-a-kind velvety smooth face primer that has a creamy balm texture. A unique addition to our premium Mettle Makeup Range; this pore-blurring face priming balm intensely moisturizes, blurs out pores, fine lines and smoothes your skin texture beautifully.
The oil-free face priming formula is a perfect makeup and skincare hybrid that makes your makeup last up to 16 hours smudge-proof! Your skin will love this formula as it is 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free! Talking about looking slick, don't forget to check out the classy, travel-friendly compact case with a handy puff applicator for easy on-the-go use. Rely on this magical super hydrating face primer to create a smooth canvas, and see the magic unfold in a single swipe!
Priced at Rs 1099/-
JADE by Monica & Karishma X NASO
Craft conscious couture brand JADE by Monica & Karishma with Normcore Niche Perfumery label NASO Profumi, proudly reveal the "Scents of JADE", two bespoke new fragrances collaboratively designed by founders Monica Shah and Astha Suri to offer discerning connoisseurs of luxury a unique sensorial experience that beautifully brings together the green techniques of attar making with contemporary forms, unique blends and responsible packaging reflecting the unique values of both labels.
Caramel Popcorn BODYCARE? Yup, Plum BodyLovin' made THAT happen!
Plum BodyLovin's decadent but inedible treat with a cosily scrumptious aroma of caramel sauce drizzled on hot buttery popcorns coated with a velvety smooth texture! This combination of sweet and salty flavours is a true delight and in a nutshell, is simply irresistible. A uniquely crafted creamy fragrance, enriched with Caramel Extract (yes, there's literally caramel in it!), to get you feelin' warm, cosy ready to get bingin'!
Available online exclusively on www.plumgoodness.com & Nykaa. in a popcorn tub inspired gift box that'll make sure you never buy any other gift box again.
Kama Ayurveda essentials!
Exposure to the sun not only tans the skin but also causes skin problems like dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Harmful UV radiation strips the skin of its moisture content and eventually makes it appear pale and dull. Does all this worry you about stepping out in the sun during summers.
Here are some top picks from Kama Ayurveda for maintaining the glow and radiance during the Summer:
Nalpamaradi Thailam Skin Brightening Treatment- A powerful skin brightening oil and de-tanning treatment that can be used on the face and body. Rs 1095 for 100ml
Kumkumadi Brightening Ayurvedic Face Scrub- A luxuriant skin brightening scrub that combines the potent Ayurvedic Kumkumadi oil with a host of other skin-repairing ingredients. Clinically proven to smoothen, brighten & firm skin. Rs 1795 for 50g
Mridul Soap Free Cleanser- A non-drying, daily facial cleanser that gently cleans and exfoliates for fresh, healthy, and radiant skin. Rs 795 for 40g
Pure Rose Water- A decadent floral distillation that refreshes, hydrates, and tones, leaving skin scented with the luxuriant scent of pure Roses. Rs 1350 for 200ml
Pure Vetiver Water- An earthy floral distillation that cools, hydrates, and tones leaving skin scented with the refreshing scent of pure Vetiver. Rs 1295 for 200ml
All the products are available online at www.kamaayurveda.com or at Kama Ayurveda stores across India.
Jack & Cola
The wait is finally over. Jack & Cola, often cited as the world's most popular branded bar calls, is making its debut in India as Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey announces the launch of its iconic ready-to-drink brand in select markets across the country.
Jack & Cola is available in a can of 330 ml with 5% ABV at a price point of Rs. 175 onwards.
SUGAR Cosmetics' Double Date Extreme Volume Mascara Duo
Say hello to va-va-voom voluminous, doll-like lashes that'll leave everyone stunned! Introducing the SUGAR Double Date Extreme Volume Mascara that gives you super-defined, dramatic eyelashes in one swipe. Made using the blackest of black pigment we could find, this smudge-proof mascara brings focus to your eyes making sure it's the center of attention, no matter where you go. The mascara wand comes with specially designed spiky, spherical bristles on one side that grab the lash at the root to give them a gravity-defying lift and the thick ultra-creamy formula coats every single lash without any clumps.
Priced at Rs 799/-
ENN Beauty Pucker Moisturizing Lip Mask
Your pout deserves some lovin' too! After long hours of wearing heavy-duty mattes, replenish your lips' natural reserves of hydration with this balm-like mask that glides on easily and works overnight to deliver the goodness of Honey, Lanolin, and Glycerin, Shea Butter, and Jojoba Oil.
Available on https://www.ennbeauty.com/
'Cottage Living' Collection by The Yellow Dwelling
The Yellow Dwelling has just introduced their Cottage Living collection designed to amplify local, simple and natural elements of life. The collection includes an expanse of prints and designs featuring daisies, hydrangeas, tulips, mushrooms, cherry blossoms, ginkgo leaves and promises to cater to all your colour needs. The collection has a range of curtains, sheers, cushions, dining and bedding products made of natural materials such as cotton, linen, jute, river grass and water reed grass
Price starts from Rs 350/- Available at The Yellow Dwelling's stores in Bangalore and Hyderabad, or visit their website https://www.theyellowdwelling.com/
Navyasa by Liva
The collection features ethereal prints and stylish designs. Each saree tells a colour-rich story with a modern twist. The unique bold designs and diverse themes are designed to allow style to converge with fashion.
The product is available at also operational at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, DLF Saket in Delhi, Orion Mall in Bangalore, Inorbit Mall in Mumbai and the recently launched Palladium Mall in Mumbai.
GUESS Watches
GUESS Watches taps into a much-needed, post-pandemic escapism, focusing on enchanting aesthetics to create standout statement pieces deflecting from the real world into one of fantasy. Visionary iridescent plating tones in a new softer finish remain as a key design feature accompanied by rose gold accents truly highlighting the pink tones in this amazing plating color.
Priced at Rs. 12,000 - 20,000/-
Oriflame's Mind & Mood Collection
Unwind and relax with the Relax Me Essential Oil Blend, feeling calm and content as your tensions melt away. Relaxes the body and soothes the mind, promoting quality rest.
Expertly blended with the purest, 100% natural essential oils, including warm Sandalwood and floral Lavandin.
Tested by neuroscience* to calm and soothe the mind.
Get yourself noticed with Esprit's latest Men's collection
The American watch brand, Esprit introduces its all-new men's collection representing style & quality. With trendy and classy styles and color combinations, the new collection is reminiscent of the world of fashion and style. It fits the criteria for anyone looking to invest in a timepiece that will stand the test of time in its design and classical aesthetic. The new collection of watches is specially tailored as per the need of Indian customers and are priced attractively between Rs.9000 - Rs.12000.
Simply Nam's Clean Lashes Mascara
Simply Nam, an ingenious beauty and cosmetic brand founded by Celebrity Makeup Artist Namrata Soni in the year 2020, brings to you a game changing eye product. A product which would not only help you to up your lash game like an absolute professional; but also ends your search for that product which would support your eye game for busy days and long hours - The Clean Lashes Mascara.
Priced at INR 1599/- the Simply Nam Clean Lashes Mascara is exclusively available on https://www.simplynam.com/products/clean-lashes-mascara
Neutrogena launches its New Bright Boost range of products
Neutrogena has launched its new range, Neutrogena Bright Boost for Indian consumers, to address the increasing problem of skin dullness. Dullness occurs over time, when the fresh new skin cells that help skin look luminous, take longer to resurface. For the first time, Neutrogena has formulated a range to meet the unique skin brightening needs of Indian women. This customized formulation boosts the surface skin cell renewal process by 10 times, helping achieve smoother, brighter, and more-even skin tone in just a week.
Crocs New York City street style
Crocs is partnering with founder and designer Jeff Staple's iconic streetwear brand to launch the first-ever STAPLE X Crocs collaboration featuring the STAPLE X Crocs Sidewalk Luxe Classic Clog. The collaboration integrates STAPLE's signature design into the iconic Classic Clog silhouette, embracing Crocs' spirit to Come As You Are. The product will be available from April 21, 2022 on VegNonVeg, Superkicks online and offline stores.
TAALI takes the Indian snacking aisle
Revolutionising the idea of snacking, TAALI, a next-generation snack brand, announced its entry in India. The brand brings in a variety of nutritious and flavourful crunchy snacks to satiate the hunger pangs in between meals. In India, snacking is more than just what we eat; it is a tradition and an essential part of our cultural identity. With snacking in demand, the brand comes with a wide range of flavours such as Smoky Barbeque Protein Puffs, Tomato Basil Protein Puffs, Cheese Herbs Protein Puffs, Caramel Crunch Makhana, Dark Chocolate Makhana, Sriracha Spice Makhana, Tikka Masala Makhana. TAALI products will be widely available across online and offline stores, including reliance, dmart, big basket, amazon India etc.
Handcrafted Minaudiere by homegrown label EENA
EENA recently dropped their newest collection Mirai. Exclusive handcrafted clutches embellished with splendid crystal detailing embroidery in stunning vibrant colour tones. This new collection is a perfect modern-day accessory with a blend of opulent charm. The MRAI collection has an abundance of gorgeous couture-level detailing - the merchandise offers myriad combinations of classic shapes, seasonal hues and seasonal twists on the classics.
Let your loungewear do the talking, this summer!
The agonising months of summer are already here! It's now the perfect time to ditch the close-fitted outfits and say hello to the new set of clothes that are comfy, fresh yet stylish! Bummer is a one-stop-shop for unique and modish loungewear designs, which will make you stand out from the crowd. This summer, grab this exclusive range of comfy and fashionable pyjamas, bralettes, bikinis and more from bummer to stay brisk and cool on a warm and sunny day!
A quick jog, a grocery run, walking your pet or just a night out with friends, these Ankle-Length Pyjamas are the ultimate feel-good apparel you will ever own. Priced at Rs 1,799/-
Our proprietary designed triangle Bralettes are a perfect blend of intimacy that stays with you, 24/7. Run, Jump, Bend, and Squat in these ultra-cosy Bralettes that literally feel like home. Priced at Rs 999/-
Available on https://bummer.in/
Siddhi Karwa x Kalki Fashion is here to amp the bride tribe this summer wedding season
With KALKI's latest capsule collection KALKI x Siddhi Karwa you can work your outfits to be fashion-forward statements, duad with ruffles, sequins embellishment, and cutting-edge designs that exuberate a re-wearability factor. This is a limited edition collection that is inspired to tailor ensembles that can be transitioned into a new de toute beaute ensemble every time you adorn it.
Available on http://www.kalkifashion.com/
Nestasia
Summer is here, and now's the time to revamp your space with a decor that suits the season best. To help you do that, Nestasia has launched a series of classic decor pieces that are sure to elevate your home interiors. These pieces are timeless and elegant, and they go with pretty much any interior style, so they'll be in your life for years to come.
Available on www.nestasia.in
Rashki
Rashki brings an exclusive range of vegan handbags, laptop bags, and accessories at premium prices. Handcrafted from vegan leather, products from the brand promise to represent contemporary designs & ethical fashion. The unique range of products boasts of timeliness styles, rich colours, high quality, and a promise of "No Animal Cruelty".
Available on www.rashki.com
Mihira Collection by Fabindia Home!
If the home is where the heart is, one's bedroom is the soul of the space. Bringing forth a collection synonymous with restful sleep, Fabindia presents the Mihira collection. Dipped in the hues of Summer with soft tones and floral patterns, the duvet covers and solid quilts boast of the intricate hand stitch ( gudri tanka ) and a matelasse bedcover. The Mihira collections also showcase an exciting mix of textures paired with contemporary blue recycled glass vases in POT colors and eco mix table lamps as the perfect pairings to complete the look and feel of the bedroom.
Khoya celebrates the chronicles of regional sweets, launches Khoya Legacy
The legacy of Indian sweets is chronicled in ancient texts as far back as 500 BC. The mention of payasam or payesh suggests that Indians had a sweet tooth from the moment they knew sugars blended with milk created a dish that would go on to become a household treat, temple offering and celebratory food. The inspiration to preserve methods, techniques and recipes is a challenge that must be undertaken, for it is our culinary history that defines our palate, and with that thought, Khoya launches its IP, Khoya Legacy today which will celebrate and bring you signature limited edition, Indian regional sweets.
The limited-edition sweet is available on the brand's website, https://khoyamithai.com/ as well as at their store in DLF Chanakya, New Delhi. It is available for Pan India delivery and will be a box of 10 for INR 1100/-.
adidas Originals and Parley Present: Today's Icons, Made for Tomorrow
adidas Originals and long-time partner Parley for the Oceans return with a collection of iconic styles, reimagined for a better tomorrow. From the Superstar to the Stan Smith, the Nizza to the Forum, and many more, over the past several decades adidas' icons have left their mark on the sneaker world. This season, the brand with the Three Stripes and Parley have come together to bring these signature looks firmly into the future.
Today's icons, made for tomorrow. The adidas Originals by Parley Spring/Summer 2022 collection arrives on April 22nd available in India across all adidas Originals retail stores and digitally on adidas.co.in and on the adidas India shopping app.
Jean-Charles de Castelbajac x United Colors of Benetton
United Colors of Benetton launches the first capsule collection designed by Jean Charles de Castelbajac. The capsule talks about love, unity and family; an ode to love in the collection is named 'In Love We Trust'. It is dedicated to today's modern and contemporary families; made up of souls who choose to be together, who want to create a tribe. And the bond that unites them can also be the way they dress.
Forever New
Introducing Forever New's latest season collection of timeless pieces ranging from flattering special occasion dresses to perfectly fitting denim jeans. The outfits with soothing pastel colours and dreamy vintage blossom prints are perfect to transform from a dainty brunch look to a charming dinner rendezvous. These pieces are not only exceedingly comfortable and stylish but, are tremendously versatile as well, and can be inculcated to achieve varied looks.
Abbott launches arachitol gummies: bridging the Nutritional gap for vitamin d and calcium
Abbott has launched Arachitol Gummies in India, a new fruit flavoured product for kids and adults. Arachitol Gummies are a dietary supplement that helps maintain required levels of Vitamin D sustainably. As the body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium for better bone health, keeping recommended levels of vitamin D is essential for overall well-being. 4 Formulated with additional essential micronutrients such as calcium and curcumin, they help support bone health and immunity. 1 Launched in orange fruit flavour, these easy-to-consume gummies are approved as health supplements by the Food Safety and Standards Authority in India.
Wacoal's Inclusive Intimate Wear Collection
Discover #AFineFit with Wacoal's Inclusive Intimate Wear Collection
Lingerie is a key wardrobe essential-after all, it's the first thing you put on and the last thing you take off every day - and Wacoal's entire design philosophy compliments the multiple roles women play in their lives. Think simple yet appealing styles that provide the right support and come in a wide range of sizes.
Horlicks' Nutrigummies
Horlicks India, a brand in the health food drink category forays into the gummies segment. Horlicks Nutri Gummies have been scientifically designed to meet the demands of children who are 2 years and above. Packed with 12 key vitamins and minerals such as Vit A, Vit B1, Vit 5, Vit B6, Vit B7, Vit B12, Vit C, Vit D, Vit E, Iodine, Iron, and Zinc. Nutri Gummies contains essential nutrients to support kids nutritional requirements.
Horlicks Nutri Gummies is available in Strawberry flavour. One pack of Horlicks Nutri Gummies contains 45 gummies and can be purchased from The Horlicks Shop: Horlicks Nutri Gummies - The Horlicks Shop