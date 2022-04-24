From fashion to beauty, get summer ready with these new launches

Simply Nam's Clean Lashes Mascara

Simply Nam, an ingenious beauty and cosmetic brand founded by Celebrity Makeup Artist Namrata Soni in the year 2020, brings to you a game changing eye product. A product which would not only help you to up your lash game like an absolute professional; but also ends your search for that product which would support your eye game for busy days and long hours - The Clean Lashes Mascara.

Priced at INR 1599/- the Simply Nam Clean Lashes Mascara is exclusively available on https://www.simplynam.com/products/clean-lashes-mascara

Neutrogena launches its New Bright Boost range of products

Neutrogena has launched its new range, Neutrogena Bright Boost for Indian consumers, to address the increasing problem of skin dullness. Dullness occurs over time, when the fresh new skin cells that help skin look luminous, take longer to resurface. For the first time, Neutrogena has formulated a range to meet the unique skin brightening needs of Indian women. This customized formulation boosts the surface skin cell renewal process by 10 times, helping achieve smoother, brighter, and more-even skin tone in just a week.

Crocs New York City street style

Crocs is partnering with founder and designer Jeff Staple's iconic streetwear brand to launch the first-ever STAPLE X Crocs collaboration featuring the STAPLE X Crocs Sidewalk Luxe Classic Clog. The collaboration integrates STAPLE's signature design into the iconic Classic Clog silhouette, embracing Crocs' spirit to Come As You Are. The product will be available from April 21, 2022 on VegNonVeg, Superkicks online and offline stores.

TAALI takes the Indian snacking aisle

Revolutionising the idea of snacking, TAALI, a next-generation snack brand, announced its entry in India. The brand brings in a variety of nutritious and flavourful crunchy snacks to satiate the hunger pangs in between meals. In India, snacking is more than just what we eat; it is a tradition and an essential part of our cultural identity. With snacking in demand, the brand comes with a wide range of flavours such as Smoky Barbeque Protein Puffs, Tomato Basil Protein Puffs, Cheese Herbs Protein Puffs, Caramel Crunch Makhana, Dark Chocolate Makhana, Sriracha Spice Makhana, Tikka Masala Makhana. TAALI products will be widely available across online and offline stores, including reliance, dmart, big basket, amazon India etc.

Handcrafted Minaudiere by homegrown label EENA

EENA recently dropped their newest collection Mirai. Exclusive handcrafted clutches embellished with splendid crystal detailing embroidery in stunning vibrant colour tones. This new collection is a perfect modern-day accessory with a blend of opulent charm. The MRAI collection has an abundance of gorgeous couture-level detailing - the merchandise offers myriad combinations of classic shapes, seasonal hues and seasonal twists on the classics.

Let your loungewear do the talking, this summer!

The agonising months of summer are already here! It's now the perfect time to ditch the close-fitted outfits and say hello to the new set of clothes that are comfy, fresh yet stylish! Bummer is a one-stop-shop for unique and modish loungewear designs, which will make you stand out from the crowd. This summer, grab this exclusive range of comfy and fashionable pyjamas, bralettes, bikinis and more from bummer to stay brisk and cool on a warm and sunny day!

A quick jog, a grocery run, walking your pet or just a night out with friends, these Ankle-Length Pyjamas are the ultimate feel-good apparel you will ever own. Priced at Rs 1,799/-

Our proprietary designed triangle Bralettes are a perfect blend of intimacy that stays with you, 24/7. Run, Jump, Bend, and Squat in these ultra-cosy Bralettes that literally feel like home. Priced at Rs 999/-

Available on https://bummer.in/

Siddhi Karwa x Kalki Fashion is here to amp the bride tribe this summer wedding season

With KALKI's latest capsule collection KALKI x Siddhi Karwa you can work your outfits to be fashion-forward statements, duad with ruffles, sequins embellishment, and cutting-edge designs that exuberate a re-wearability factor. This is a limited edition collection that is inspired to tailor ensembles that can be transitioned into a new de toute beaute ensemble every time you adorn it.

Available on http://www.kalkifashion.com/

Nestasia

Summer is here, and now's the time to revamp your space with a decor that suits the season best. To help you do that, Nestasia has launched a series of classic decor pieces that are sure to elevate your home interiors. These pieces are timeless and elegant, and they go with pretty much any interior style, so they'll be in your life for years to come.

Available on www.nestasia.in

Rashki

Rashki brings an exclusive range of vegan handbags, laptop bags, and accessories at premium prices. Handcrafted from vegan leather, products from the brand promise to represent contemporary designs & ethical fashion. The unique range of products boasts of timeliness styles, rich colours, high quality, and a promise of "No Animal Cruelty".

Available on www.rashki.com

Mihira Collection by Fabindia Home!

If the home is where the heart is, one's bedroom is the soul of the space. Bringing forth a collection synonymous with restful sleep, Fabindia presents the Mihira collection. Dipped in the hues of Summer with soft tones and floral patterns, the duvet covers and solid quilts boast of the intricate hand stitch ( gudri tanka ) and a matelasse bedcover. The Mihira collections also showcase an exciting mix of textures paired with contemporary blue recycled glass vases in POT colors and eco mix table lamps as the perfect pairings to complete the look and feel of the bedroom.

Khoya celebrates the chronicles of regional sweets, launches Khoya Legacy

The legacy of Indian sweets is chronicled in ancient texts as far back as 500 BC. The mention of payasam or payesh suggests that Indians had a sweet tooth from the moment they knew sugars blended with milk created a dish that would go on to become a household treat, temple offering and celebratory food. The inspiration to preserve methods, techniques and recipes is a challenge that must be undertaken, for it is our culinary history that defines our palate, and with that thought, Khoya launches its IP, Khoya Legacy today which will celebrate and bring you signature limited edition, Indian regional sweets.

The limited-edition sweet is available on the brand's website, https://khoyamithai.com/ as well as at their store in DLF Chanakya, New Delhi. It is available for Pan India delivery and will be a box of 10 for INR 1100/-.

adidas Originals and Parley Present: Today's Icons, Made for Tomorrow

adidas Originals and long-time partner Parley for the Oceans return with a collection of iconic styles, reimagined for a better tomorrow. From the Superstar to the Stan Smith, the Nizza to the Forum, and many more, over the past several decades adidas' icons have left their mark on the sneaker world. This season, the brand with the Three Stripes and Parley have come together to bring these signature looks firmly into the future.

Today's icons, made for tomorrow. The adidas Originals by Parley Spring/Summer 2022 collection arrives on April 22nd available in India across all adidas Originals retail stores and digitally on adidas.co.in and on the adidas India shopping app.

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac x United Colors of Benetton

United Colors of Benetton launches the first capsule collection designed by Jean Charles de Castelbajac. The capsule talks about love, unity and family; an ode to love in the collection is named 'In Love We Trust'. It is dedicated to today's modern and contemporary families; made up of souls who choose to be together, who want to create a tribe. And the bond that unites them can also be the way they dress.

Forever New

Introducing Forever New's latest season collection of timeless pieces ranging from flattering special occasion dresses to perfectly fitting denim jeans. The outfits with soothing pastel colours and dreamy vintage blossom prints are perfect to transform from a dainty brunch look to a charming dinner rendezvous. These pieces are not only exceedingly comfortable and stylish but, are tremendously versatile as well, and can be inculcated to achieve varied looks.

Abbott launches arachitol gummies: bridging the Nutritional gap for vitamin d and calcium

Abbott has launched Arachitol Gummies in India, a new fruit flavoured product for kids and adults. Arachitol Gummies are a dietary supplement that helps maintain required levels of Vitamin D sustainably. As the body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium for better bone health, keeping recommended levels of vitamin D is essential for overall well-being. 4 Formulated with additional essential micronutrients such as calcium and curcumin, they help support bone health and immunity. 1 Launched in orange fruit flavour, these easy-to-consume gummies are approved as health supplements by the Food Safety and Standards Authority in India.

Wacoal's Inclusive Intimate Wear Collection

Discover #AFineFit with Wacoal's Inclusive Intimate Wear Collection

Lingerie is a key wardrobe essential-after all, it's the first thing you put on and the last thing you take off every day - and Wacoal's entire design philosophy compliments the multiple roles women play in their lives. Think simple yet appealing styles that provide the right support and come in a wide range of sizes.

Horlicks' Nutrigummies

Horlicks India, a brand in the health food drink category forays into the gummies segment. Horlicks Nutri Gummies have been scientifically designed to meet the demands of children who are 2 years and above. Packed with 12 key vitamins and minerals such as Vit A, Vit B1, Vit 5, Vit B6, Vit B7, Vit B12, Vit C, Vit D, Vit E, Iodine, Iron, and Zinc. Nutri Gummies contains essential nutrients to support kids nutritional requirements.

Horlicks Nutri Gummies is available in Strawberry flavour. One pack of Horlicks Nutri Gummies contains 45 gummies and can be purchased from The Horlicks Shop: Horlicks Nutri Gummies - The Horlicks Shop