Let’s ‘make-up’ for the patriarchy

MUSKAAN AHMED

CHENNAI: In a city that is still coming to terms with the notion of non-binary or genderqueer identities, making an effort to do anything different from the crowd takes a whole lot of courage. Celebrity make-up artiste, Seldon George J, who not only does make-up on his models, but also himself, takes negativity and hatred in his stride.

“Whenever I receive offensive comments on my timeline, I just ignore them. It hurts me, but I also feel bad for them. To me it seems like they are lashing out because they are not able to be whoever they want or do whatever they want freely and fearlessly,” Seldon says with a chuckle.

When probed about why he thinks people react the way they do when they see his pictures with make-up, he says, “The concept that make-up is only for women is one of the main reasons for it to be viewed differently when men use it. The idea of men using make-up in their everyday life is better understood and accepted in north when compared to down south. This perception should change”.

With a steady determination in his voice, he says, “I would like to encourage more young boys and men to come forward and explore make-up and pursue it with pride. If you don’t respect your passion how do you expect someone else to?”

Seldon, who was a nurse for four years and a voice process associate for another four years, quit his job to pursue his passion for make-up. After undergoing training at Lakmé Academy and earning a first-class certificate, he opened his own studio, Seldon Artistry, in 2018 and has gained recognition both nationally and internationally. Among other awards, he is a recipient of two international awards for make-up.