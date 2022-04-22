Diamonds that are your identity

CHENNAI: Meenu Subbiah Diamonds is presenting some of its best collections in an exclusive diamond jewellery showcase called ‘Scintilla’. The four collections that will be a part of this showcase are Varna, Facet, Collection Q, and Ezhil. Also part of this showcase are precious stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, morganites, corals, aquamarine, pearls, and tourmalines from the Varna Collection. Facet has a collection of everyday jewellery, while Collection Q has curated antique jewellery pieces. Ezhil has an unmatched set of solitaires crafted collaboratively with diamantaires from Antwerp. The event is taking place at Folly Hall, Amethyst, on April 22 and 23 from 10 am to 7 pm.