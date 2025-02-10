Even if Prabhakaran supported I won’t follow suit, Periyar’s followers can quit party: Seeman

TIRUCHY: NTK chief coordinator Seeman has said that those who accept Periyar can quit the party and stressed that he will never accept the rationalist leader in his lifetime, exhorting he expects the same from the party cadre.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Seeman said, even if my leaders like Prabhakaran (slain LTTE chief) accept Periyar, I will never do, and so my brothers (party cadre). “If they want to accept (referring to Periyar), they can quit the party. Tamil is my identity, but Periyar disrespected the language, and so I will continue to oppose him,” Seeman said.

He insisted that he had just commenced his tirade against Periyar. The velocity of his comments will increase day by day, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Seeman refused claims that NTK bagged BJP votes in Erode East bypoll. “We secured our votes in the segment, and this time, more people opted for NTK. It is not worth commenting on the party losing its deposit (in the bypoll). Even the ruling parties and opposition parties had lost their deposits in the past,” Seeman said.

The ruling parties had distributed money, but NTK had never trusted money power, and the people have trusted the party and voted this time, Seeman claimed. “Given that officials too helped the ruling party and how we withstood against all these odds, we see that the results are a moral boost for us,” Seeman added.