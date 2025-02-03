Erode East Bypoll: Tasmac outlets closed, outsiders ordered to leave owing to election regulations in place

CHENNAI: The Erode district administration has issued an order to close Tasmac shops under the boundaries of the Erode East constituency for the next three days, from February 3-5, in light of the bypoll.

The Tasmac shops will also remain closed on February 8, the day of the vote counting, according to a Maalaimalar report.

District Collector Raja Gopal stated that strict action would be taken if liquor is sold in violation of the ban.

The Erode East constituency bypoll is set to take place on Wednesday, and 237 polling stations have been set up at 53 places for the same. Out-of-town political party members and cadres have been ordered to leave the town by 5 pm, as the poll campaign has officially ended.

Three-tier monitoring teams and three election flying squads are conducting intensive vehicle checks across the Erode East constituency to enhance security.

Apart from this, local police and paramilitary personnel are conducting vehicle checks at temporary check posts set up at 12 places in the Erode East constituency limits.