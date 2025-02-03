Erode East Bypoll | Note for vote: Electorate feel guilty, says Arappor survey

CHENNAI: A pilot campaign and survey conducted by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft NGO, in the Erode (East) assembly constituency that will go to a bypoll on February 5 has revealed that a majority of voters - despite receiving money - feel guilty of accepting cash for votes.

Jayaram Venketesan, the convenor of the organisation, said the pilot survey was conducted in two places and responses were received from 500 voters.

"Except for those who did not accept money, others responded that they were feeling guilty. When asked about ways to avoid cash for votes, most of them responded that the practice can be stopped by collective decision. Some expressed fear that they could not get government services in future if they refused to accept cash," he explained.

Recalling that cash distribution was going on when the Arappor team visited an area for the survey, Jayaram added that voters, who came to receive cash, were visibly uneasy as the campaign against the practice was conducted at the same spot.

"The 1950 complaint number was not working when we tried to raise a complaint against the cash distribution. While we alerted the Erode collector on 'X' (Twitter), the Collector brushed aside the complaint saying it was false. But the people are aware that politicians, who give cash for votes, are corrupt, despite accepting cash with guilt," he said.

Expressing that the outcome of the pilot survey and campaign gave confidence that the cash-for-votes practice can be eradicated through targeted campaigns and by creating a strong narrative against the practice, Jayaram said the organisation has documented the reasons which make voters receive money, and a huge campaign will be conducted before the 2026 assembly election.