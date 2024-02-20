EPS withdraws petition as RB Udhayakumar recognised as deputy LOP

CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) withdrew a petition from the Madras High Court (MHC) after the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu assembly recognised RB Udhayakumar as the deputy leader of the opposition.

The counsel appeared for EPS submitted before Justice Anita Sumanth, that the State assembly Speaker has recognised RB Udhayakumar as the deputy leader of the opposition and sought to withdraw the petition. After the submission, the judge disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

The Leader of Opposition (LOP) and AIADMK general secretary EPS filed a petition in the MHC seeking to direct the Speaker and Secretary of the Tamil Nadu assembly to recognize RB Udhayakumar as deputy LOP.

The petition stated that on May 10, 2021, EPS was elected as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party and OPS was elected as deputy leader.

However, O Panneerselvam and his supporters, P H Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, and JCD Prabhakar indulged in anti-party activities and they were removed from the party on July 11, 2022, in the AIADMK general council meeting, stated the petition.

Subsequently, the AIADMK legislature party convened a meeting on July 17, 2022, and elected RB Udhayakumar as deputy LOP.

Even though various communications were sent to the secretary of the assembly to change the seating arrangements of the expelled AIADMK members including OPS, the speaker failed to respond and seating arrangements remain the same, said the petition.