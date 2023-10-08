EPS condoles victims of firecracker godown explosion in Attibele

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the fireworks godwon explosion in Attibele.

"Deeply saddened to know about the loss of lives of fourteen persons in a fire accident that broke out at a fireworks godown at Attibele on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border near Hosur in Krishnagiri district. I convey my deepest condolences and urge the Tamil Nadu government to take all the initiatives expeditiously to ensure that those who are being treated in hospitals are fully recovered," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Palaniswami also requested the DMK government to immediately release the ex-gratia announced to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire accident and those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital for serious injuries.

Three goods vehicles carrying cardboard boxes containing firecrackers reached a fireworks godown at Attibele on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border near Hosur in Krishnagiri district yesterday. While unloading the boxes of firecrackers, suddenly, crackers exploded and a huge fire broke out.

The death toll in the fire accident has risen to 14. Police are investigating the accident.