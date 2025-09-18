Your encouragement gives me the strength to continue this service: Actor Raghava Lawrence

CHENNAI: Well known actor and director Raghava Lawrence has now penned a post of gratitude, thanking people for the love and support they had shown to his new initiative called Kanmani Annadhana Virundhu.

Taking to his X timeline, Raghava Lawrence wrote, "I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to everyone of you for the love and support you’ve shown towards my new video about my initiative, Kanmani Annadhana Virundhu. Your encouragement gives me the strength to continue this journey of service. With all your blessings, I will keep doing my best to serve people wholeheartedly."

In the video clip, Raghava Lawrence had announced that he was starting a new initiative Kanmani Annadhana Virundhu in the name of his mother. Through this initiative, Raghava Lawrence said he intended to serve the food that the rich ate to poor children who had never had an opportunity to taste such food.

The director of the superhit franchise 'Kanchana', said, "The feast that the rich eat must also reach the poor. I intend to achieve this through a new initiative called Kanmani anna dhaana virundhu. Twenty years ago, I fed 60 children at our home. Now, we intend to go in search of children who have never eaten such food and deliver such food to them. Service is God. We are beginning this initiative from today. We need all your blessings for this initiative. "

Known for his philanthropic activities, Raghava Lawrence has been helping the poor and the underprivileged through his movement called 'Maatram'.

Recently, the actor, on his X timeline had said, "Life teaches us many lessons. We all go through ups and downs, searching for happiness in the outside world. But with time, we realize that true happiness does not come from outside, it comes from within. In the end, real peace and happiness are found in serving others and making a difference in their lives. #Serviceisgod"

The actor, who has been consistently providing financial support to the poor and the physically challenged, was recently in the news for helping another actor, KPY Bala, construct restrooms in a government school, thereby providing some much needed relief for students who were suffering without proper facilities.

Prior to that, the actor had helped a man who had to pledge his late wife's mangalsutra to fund his daughter's education. The actor chose to retrieve the gold mangalsutra that a poor father had pledged in order to pay the college fees of his daughter.

Last year, the actor had bought 10 tractors and distributed it in villages all across the state for the benefit of poor farmers.