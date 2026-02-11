Why Tamannaah’s appointment as Mysore Sandal Soap ambassador has sparked fresh controversy in Karnataka

The row first erupted in May last year when Tamannaah, a Mumbai-based actor with Sindhi-Punjabi roots who works across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, was signed for a reported Rs 6.2 crore. Her endorsement contract has now formally come into effect, with the actor fronting the company’s latest campaign.

At a recent event in Bengaluru, Tamannaah unveiled 57 KSDL products, including Mysore Sandal Soap in new packaging, and featured in a series of advertisements released by the company.