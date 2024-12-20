Viduthalai Part 2: Vetrimaaran delivers again in this gritty political drama

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori, Ken Karunaas, Rajiv Menon, and Chetan

Director: Vetrimaaran

Music Director: Ilaiyaraaja

Rating: 3/5

Vetrimaaran, having set benchmarks for direction with Viduthalai Part 1, has raised the bar yet again. The first part of the franchise showcased Soori in a new light, featuring the filmmaker’s most politically charged film yet. As he delves deeper into this narrative with the sequel, Viduthalai Part 2, and Vijay Sethupathi’s character, does the sequel retain the impact of its predecessor?

The film opens up, where part one left, with the arrest of Perumal (Vijay Sethupathi), aka Vaathiyar.

The police make the arrest a low key affair and keep it away from the public's eye. Meanwhile, Perumal recounts his journey with the police officers, explaining what made an ordinary teacher transformed into a rebel leader. The flashback begins with Karuppan (Ken Karunaas) killing a landlord after discovering the latter had raped his wife. By saving Karuppan, Perumal gets tangled in the issue, leading him to join the fight against oppression. He aligns with Kay Kay (Kishore), a communist leader. Later, he forms a rebel group, on his own, Makkal Padai, adopting violence as a tool to confront systemic injustices. The story delves into Perumal’s struggle against those in power, his pursuit of equality, and the fate that awaits him following his arrest in the present.

If Viduthalai Part 1 was Vetrimaaran’s strongest political film, he takes it a step further in the sequel. However, the question remains, how much is too much?

The success of the first part lies in its cohesive balance between drama and its critique of power exploitation. However, the first half of the sequel, focused on Vaathiyar’s early life, drives heavily on political statements, overshadowing the drama. At times, the communist ideology makes it preachy and doesn't give a feel of watching a film. Despite this, Vetrimaaran’s dialogues still remain concise and impactful, which one might expect from him.

The second half, however, is where Viduthalai:2 takes shape.

Thereon, he returns to the formula that worked in its predecessor and his earlier works. The drama intensifies, especially in the search for Perumal again, and the political commentary is seamlessly blended into the sequences. Be it emotional scenes or intense shootouts, the latter half keeps us hooked to the screen. The ace filmmaker proves he remains among the best with two significant scenes. One during an explosion, and another explaining the reasoning behind the train accident, a brilliant single-shot scene from part one that resulted in many casualties. Another standout scene is the climactic stretch of shootout covered in mist. It’s a high-stakes scene with layers, featuring the intense conflict between police and rebels, Soori’s struggle with moral choices, and Ragavendra’s (Chetan) efforts to protect his job and honour.

The filmmaker skillfully ties it all together in a gripping finale.

In Viduthalai Part 2, Vijay Sethupathi takes center stage, carrying the film entirely on his shoulders. His delivery of political dialogues enhances their impact. Despite limited screen time, Soori consistently carries over his performance from the first part. Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Rajiv Menon make the most of their brief appearances, while Chetan, much like in the predecessor, rises to the occasion with another compelling portrayal.

R Velraj’s work with the camera stands out as the film’s technical backbone. His techniques, including using the shaky camera to increase tension and flickering lights during action sequences, bring a unique flavor to the film.

Ilaiyaraaja’s background score, especially in the second half, significantly elevates the narrative, though the songs, excluding Dhinam Dhinamum, fail to make an impact.

Despite not being the filmmaker's best work, the film’s second half makes up for what was lacking in the first half, delivering a strong impact. And yes, Vetrimaaran can confidently add this film to his undefeated winning streak.