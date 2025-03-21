"Very tough time for me...": Amaal Mallik requests media sensitivity amid his battle with depression

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt revelation, singer and music producer Amaal Mallik, opened up on the personal challenges he is facing, including his battle with clinical depression and strained family relations.

The 29-year-old, who gained fame for composing hits such as 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Jab Tak,' took to social media to express his vulnerability and seek privacy.

Amaal's candid Instagram post, which he later deleted, began by acknowledging the emotional toll that years of professional dedication and familial discord have taken on him. .

"I have reached a point where I can no longer stay silent about the pain I've endured," he wrote, noting how his efforts to create a successful life for his family were met with criticism rather than appreciation.

He also blamed his parents for the growing divide between him and his brother, and singer Armaan Malik.

According to Amaal, despite his tireless efforts to help his family and shape his own identity, actions from his parents led to an emotional rift between him and his sibling.

"My self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of those closest to me," Amaal revealed.

He also noted that these familial struggles had contributed significantly to his mental health struggles, resulting in clinical depression. "I am clinically depressed because of these happenings," Amaal shared, marking a significant moment of openness about his mental health.

In the follow-up post, Amaal requested that the media respect his privacy and avoid sensationalizing his personal turmoil. "Please don't sensationalize and give negative headlines to my vulnerability," he urged, expressing how difficult it had been for him to open up publicly. "It's a very tough time for me," he added.

Amaal clarified that despite the personal difficulties, his relationship with his brother, Armaan, remains intact. "Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us," he noted, showing solidarity with his sibling during this challenging time. Amaal Mallik made his debut as a music composer in 2014 with the track 'Tere Naina' from 'Jai Ho', starring Salman Khan.