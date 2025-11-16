Trisha Krishnan celebrates as her furry friend Izzy turns 1

CHENNAI: Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan celebrated as her furry friend Izzy turned 1 year old on Saturday.

The 'Leo' actress took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a few sneak peeks of the close-knit celebration at home.

In the photos, we could see a red dog-shaped cake, along with donuts.

The snippets also featured various family members showering their love on the fur baby.

One of the pics also had Izzy adorably posing in front of his birthday cake.

"I turned ONE yesterday (Smile emoji)We kept my party small cause my tummy wasn’t feeling its best (eyes emoji) Nevertheless I had the sweetest time with my favourite humans (Balloon emoji)

Thank you folks for all the love and blessings (Evil eye emoji) (sic)," Trisha shared the sweet caption on behalf of Izzy.

Birthday wishes for the pet flooded the comment section of Trisha's latest post.

Trisha loves to share every possible update from her life with her Insta Family.

Back in August, Trisha revealed her mantra for this year, saying she was "Living a little of this, every single day".

Sharing what all she hopes to achieve this year, Trisha penned, "By the end of this year, I hope you're able to say - this was the year I changed my life. The year I found the boldest, bravest kind of courage. The year I stopped dancing around the perimeter of who I always wanted to be. I hope you're able to say - this was the year I began, even if I did not know how I would finish. The year I learned to prioritize how things feel over how they look. (sic)."

Talking about Trisha's work commitments, she has been roped in for the upcoming Telugu fantasy action film "Vishwambhara".

Penned and helmed by Mallidi Vassishta, the project stars Chiranjeevi,

Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Surbhi Puranik, Isha Chawla, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and Saurav Lokesh in crucial roles, along with a special appearance by Bollywood beauty Mouni Roy.

Produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the UV Creations banner, the drama will feature the tunes composed by M. M. Keeravani.