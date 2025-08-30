TM Krishna brings Ashoka’s edicts to life through music

CHENNAI: It all started during a casual conversation between musician TM Krishna and Gopalkrishna Gandhi on the topic of dharma. Gandhi asked Krishna whether he had read the Edicts of Ashoka, and Krishna replied, “Just superficially, when I was in school.” Gandhi then sent him the book, and that’s when Krishna asked himself, “Can we sing this?” That thought led to the birth of a music project called The Edict Project, launched in 2020. The Edict Project is a unique initiative that brings Emperor Ashoka’s timeless words into contemporary discourse through music, dance, theatre, film and conversations.

The first edition explored the theme of Dhamma. Krishna collaborated with Ashoka University, historian Nayanjot Lahiri, and professor Naresh Keerthi, who is also a Sanskrit scholar. “We thought, why don’t we bring more of his words into song format? And we did that in a thematic manner,” says Krishna.

The second edition, in 2022, focused on the theme of Memory and Remembrance. The third edition, launched on August 29, centres around Ashoka’s Ecological Ruminations, examining the emperor’s reflections on ecology, nature, and ethical co-existence.

Ashoka's edicts are vital because they offer the oldest, best-preserved, and earliest tangible evidence of the Mauryan Empire's history. They also offer insight into Ashoka's commitment to Buddhism and a universal ethical code, detailing social responsibilities like welfare measures, religious tolerance, and non-violence.

This year’s theme focuses on ecology, which is extremely important in today's world. “Imagine the time Ashoka lived, over 2,200 years ago, when most kings were busy expanding empires, not discussing topics like saving animals, mindful consumption, or caring for living beings. And yet, here was Ashoka, thinking about all of this. Isn’t that fascinating? First, we need to place him in his time to understand just how radical his ideas were. He wasn’t following the norm, he was pushing for change. He was trying to start a conversation with his people about ecology, about the wellbeing of animals and birds, about how much we consume and even about medical access. That vision feels remarkably ahead of its time,” shares TM Krishna.

The complexity in Ashoka’s edicts still feels relevant today. We all have different needs and come from varied cultural habits. “So how do we deal with these differences and still recognise the need for fundamental change in how we live? This is where Ashoka guides us. He puts us at the centre of the conversation, through dharma and compassion. If we place compassion for all living beings at the heart of our thinking, we can shift away from a human-centred view of the world. Ashoka doesn’t offer fixed answers, but he points us toward a direction we can explore,” says Krishna.

The musician says Ashoka’s edicts urge us to think beyond simple binaries. “At the heart of the problem is greed. Our struggle to live ethically often comes from that. If we can address greed, we can solve many issues. Ecology isn’t just about saving animals or stopping deforestation; it’s also about asking: What do I buy? How much do I really need? Ecological co-existence also means how we relate to each other, how much we care, and whether we can look beyond class, caste, colour, or race. Ethical living has a broader aspect - it means confronting greed. Ashoka speaks to this by focusing on what serves the larger good.”

Ashoka’s words came from a specific context but still resonate across time and cultures. “When we read them, we reinterpret their meaning. Reimagination happens through sound, form, context, and how we envision the future. This, I believe, only the arts can achieve,” shares the musician.

Walking us through how a particular edict was translated into a performance piece in this edition, he highlights a few. “For the first time, I have sung in two languages - Aramaic and Greek. One edict talks about being kind to all living creatures and that’s the most important virtue. It’s the only edict where the name of the inscriber is given. The second is the Kandahar bilingual edict, which is in both Old Aramaic and Greek. I found two scholars who were willing to read out those edicts. Creating sound and music in those two languages was a great experience.”

Another is Ashoka's Pillar Edict V. This one is fascinating because Ashoka names protected species and states that they should not be eaten. “The last is Major Rock Edict 2, in which he mentions neighbouring countries. For the first time in history, we come across the word ‘Keralaputra’ in that edict,” he explains.

Krishna explains that composing the music wasn’t easy. “With new languages and sounds, I had to figure out how the music should flow and how to convey the messages. It took many months of listening carefully to the words before I could create melodies to sing the edicts.”

TM Krishna wants to share the edicts with the public because he believes they still hold deep meaning, especially for young people. “Knowing that a king from over 2,000 years ago was grappling with these ethical challenges helps us connect with his words and actions. It inspires us to carry his ideas forward and share them with the world today. The past should fuel creativity in the present. I hope The Edict Project ignites that creative spark in students, artists, and everyone,” he concludes.