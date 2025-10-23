'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' composer Shashwat Sachdev collaborates with Oscar winner Hans Zimmer

MUMBAI: Shashwat Sachdev, best known for composing tracks in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has joined forces with two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer for the title theme of the British television series Virdee.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Shashwat, in a press note, shared, "The joy of composing across continents is realising that good sound doesn't need translation—it just needs truth. From Mumbai to Los Angeles, it's still the same heartbeat. This collaboration carried humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath—a reminder that music isn't made, it's remembered."

He added, "Sometimes I feel like a nomad, a gypsy soul travelling through cultures and countries, exploring new musical worlds as I move along this journey—and working with Hans and James was one exceptionally beautiful world that I ever stepped into."

Notably, Hans Zimmer has teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman on Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana.'

"This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture," Tiwari said during the teaser launch event.

The film, which will be released in two parts for Diwali in 2026 and 2027, will feature Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.