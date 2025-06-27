'Squid Game Season 3' is out now on Netflix India — here's what to expect from the finale

CHENNAI: The wait is over. Squid Game Season 3 dropped on Netflix India on Friday, June 27, 2025. All six episodes of the third and final season are now streaming globally, with the India release going live at 12.30 pm.

The much-anticipated conclusion to the megahit South Korean dystopian survival thriller horror television series is also its shortest, with a tight six-episode arc. The series centers on a secret competition where 456 individuals facing severe financial distress risk their lives by taking part in a series of deadly versions of traditional children's games. At stake is a grand prize of ₩45.6 billion (approximately US$39.86 million). The title Squid Game refers to "ojingeo," a popular Korean playground game.

On Thursday, Netflix had teased the release by dropping the first six minutes of season 3, showing a dramatic opening with Player 456, aka Gi-hun, rising from a coffin as the deadly game reopens.

Series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who returns to wrap up the saga, told Netflix's Tudum: “For Front Man, sending Gi-hun back to the game — rather than killing him — makes sense. He wants Gi-hun to truly feel the consequences of his actions and lose his remaining faith in humanity.”

Hwang, who won an Emmy for Season 1 and made history as the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmys, also revealed that Gi-hun is overwhelmed with a profound sense of defeat and remorse. "In Season 3, we'll see how he returns to the game arena and faces the challenges ahead.”

Actor Lee Jung-jae returns as Gi-hun, a role that won him an Emmy, alongside Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man.

Squid Game, which premiered in September 2021, became a global pop culture phenomenon and remains Netflix’s most-watched show of all time. Within four days of its release, it topped Netflix charts worldwide, becoming the first Korean drama to rank No. 1 in the U.S.

According to Variety, the first two seasons have together pulled in nearly 600 million views globally. Season 1 still holds the record with 265.2 million views, while Season 2 has reached 192.6 million, the highest ever for a Netflix premiere week — and entered the Top 10 Non-English TV chart within three days.

Between 2021 and 2022, Season 1 received 89 award nominations and won 44. With 16 episodes across three seasons, Squid Game now draws to a close.