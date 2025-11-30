Sonu Nigam opens up about performing 30 songs without a break during his show in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam opened up about his remarkable performance in Hyderabad, where he sang 30 songs consecutively without taking a pause.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the singer shared how deeply he connected with the Hyderabad audience during his concert, which led him to extend the show and perform over 30 songs non-stop. He mentioned that even after traveling and performing extensively across the US, Canada, and India, stepping on stage in Hyderabad made him feel rejuvenated. Sonu Nigam also praised the city’s audience for truly understanding and feeling music, saying their energy inspired him to give his best performance.

Sonu stated, “I extended the show because Hyderabad listens with its heart. Despite travelling and performing across the US, Canada and India these past few days, the moment I stepped on stage tonight, I felt recharged. Hyderabad’s audiences understand music, they feel it. That energy pushed me to give them everything I had. I’m already dreaming up something entirely new for Ahmedabad next month.”

Conceptualized by BookMyShow, Sonu Nigam extended his concert by an additional 30 minutes. During the show, whuch was rought to life by NR Talent & Event Management, he performed a range of songs, from the soulful “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin” to the timeless classic “Kal Ho Naa Ho.” He also performed on his indie hits “Tu, Deewana Tera,” and “Ab Mujhe Raat Din.” The arena came alive as he shifted into the high-energy tracks “Bijuria,” “Pardesia,” and “Mere Dholna.”

Sonu Nigam's partner and co-founder, Namrata Gupta Khan, added, “Watching Hyderabad soak in every colour of Satrangi Re was surreal. Sonu ji is a blessing to work with — his versatility, his ease, his sincerity—it’s art.”

Speaking about the concert, Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookmyShow, mentioned, “Satrangi Re is not just a concert; it is an immersive journey into love, longing, joy and nostalgia.

After Hyderabad, Sonu Nigam will take his 'Satrangi Re' concert to Ahmedabad on December 21, followed by shows in Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi.