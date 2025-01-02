Singer Armaan Malik ties knot with girlfriend Aashna Shroff

NEW DELHI: Popular singer Armaan Malik and his longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff are now married, the couple announced on Thursday.

Malik, 29, and Shroff tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared the news in a joint post on Instagram.

"Tu hi mera ghar," they wrote in the post, alongside pictures from the wedding, showing Malik in a peach-coloured attire and Shroff in an orange lehenga.

Malik and Shroff, a fashion influencer, started dating in 2017 and became engaged in August 2023. At the time, the singer had released a music video for Shroff, titled 'Kasam Se: The Proposal'.

The couple officially became engaged in a ceremony almost two months later.