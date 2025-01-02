Begin typing your search...

    Singer Armaan Malik ties knot with girlfriend Aashna Shroff

    Malik, 29, and Shroff tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared the news in a joint post on Instagram

    AuthorPTIPTI|2 Jan 2025 4:28 PM IST
    Singer Armaan Malik ties knot with girlfriend Aashna Shroff
    Arman Mallik and Aashna Shroff (Instagram)

    NEW DELHI: Popular singer Armaan Malik and his longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff are now married, the couple announced on Thursday.

    Malik, 29, and Shroff tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared the news in a joint post on Instagram.

    "Tu hi mera ghar," they wrote in the post, alongside pictures from the wedding, showing Malik in a peach-coloured attire and Shroff in an orange lehenga.

    Malik and Shroff, a fashion influencer, started dating in 2017 and became engaged in August 2023. At the time, the singer had released a music video for Shroff, titled 'Kasam Se: The Proposal'.

    The couple officially became engaged in a ceremony almost two months later.

