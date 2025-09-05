Sadhya, smiles and starting anew

CHENNAI: Onam has always been close to Parvati Nair’s heart, but this year feels different; it’s her first time celebrating the festival as a newlywed. Even though she’s headed to Dubai, she’s made sure the festive spirit won’t be lost. In a chat with us, Parvati shares her cherished Onam memories, how she plans to celebrate abroad and why festivals keep her grounded.

“It’s my first Onam after getting married. Celebrating with my husband, Aashrith, makes it even more special. Since we’re travelling to Dubai for an award ceremony, we won’t be in Chennai this year. But I’ve planned small celebrations with friends and family there,” she says.

Growing up in Abu Dhabi, Parvati has fond memories of Onam. “When I was in school, we’d come home to Kerala for Onam holidays. We made pookalam, bought new clothes, visited relatives, played with cousins, and enjoyed a big sadhya feast. Those were some of the best days and I really miss them now. As we get older, people get busy with their lives, and it becomes harder to keep those traditions alive.” She adds, “But Onam celebrations in the UAE are quite something. People celebrate with even more energy and excitement than in India. It’s grand, lively, and full of joy,” shares the actor.

In Chennai, Parvati used to celebrate with family and close friends. “I wanted to introduce Aashrith to my culture, so we had an Onam sadya at a club recently. He loved all the dishes served for sadhya! It’s one thing to hear about traditions, but experiencing them makes all the difference. Next, I want to introduce him to Onam kaineettam (gift),” she says with a smile.

Parvati is already looking forward to her favourite Onam dishes - ada pradhaman, avial, and pineapple pachadi. “Eating sadhya on a banana leaf is something I’ve always loved. Kerala food is one of my favourites! I wanted to make a sadhya for my in-laws this year, but since I’m travelling, that plan didn’t work out. I’ll definitely make it for them soon.”

On the work front, Parvati is listening to a few scripts. “After my wedding, things slowed down for a few months, but now I’m rereading scripts. I’m hopeful about new projects, and something should get finalised soon.”

For Parvati, festivals are about enjoying life and spreading happiness. “Life is short. We never know what tomorrow holds, not just for us but for everyone around us. It’s important to enjoy today, be kind, and celebrate every moment. There’s so much negativity out there, but focusing on good moments and staying positive helps. No place for hate or holding grudges, just try to stay kind and enjoy the moment,” concludes the actor.