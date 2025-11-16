Regena invites Minister PTR to Democratic Sangha's Changemakers Awards

CHENNAI: Actor Regena Cassandrra and Chaitanya MRSK, founders of Democratic Sangha, recently invited Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan for the NGO’s upcoming annual forum, Changemakers Awards. The event will take place on December 7 in Hyderabad.

The forum, known for convening policymakers, civic leaders, scholars and global changemakers, serves as a vital space to reflect on the evolving state of democracy.

This year’s gathering will spotlight high-level discussions on inclusive governance, civic renewal and the challenges confronting democratic movements worldwide. The event’s highlight, the Annual Changemaker Awards, will honour individuals and organisations whose courage and commitment have strengthened their communities.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Democratic Sangha is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organisation, working to promote the principles of democracy, including human rights, women's participation, and electoral reforms.