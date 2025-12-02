Ranveer Singh apologises amidst backlash for his Kantara mimicry 'My intention was to highlight performance'

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is facing massive backlash for mimicking Rishab Shetty's Daiva from "Kantara Chapter 1" has now apologized for his act.

Ranveer tried to recreate the sequence from the film where Rishab is possessed by the Chamundi daiva during one of the ceremonies of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.

Post the event, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) even lodged an official complaint against Ranveer for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Now, the 'Dhurandhar' actor has issued a heartfelt apology, saying that all he wanted to do was to show his appreciation for Rishab Shetty's exceptional performance in the film as an actor.

Ranveer wrote on his Instagram Stories, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. (sic)."

He further stressed that he has deep respect for every culture, tradition, and belief in our country.

"If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," Ranveer's apology read.

Ranveer landed in trouble after a video from the event went viral on social media, where he was heard calling Chamundi daiva a "Female ghost".

Showing his appreciation for the movie, Ranveer said, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body that shot was amazing."

After this, he went on to imitate the scene in which Chamundi daiva possesses Rishabh.

Ranveer's statement sparked backlash from the netizens who pointed out that Chamundi is a Goddess and not a Ghost.

For the unaware, the 'Kantara' franchise goes to show the gods and goddesses worshipped by the Tulu community of Karnataka, where Daiva festivals are celebrated with grand celebrations across villages.

Rishab Shetty, who was also present in the audience, even tried to stop Ranveer. He raised a finger, signalling him to stop, and reminding him that Daiva portrayals are sacred and not meant to be reenacted in a casual manner.

Taking a hint, Ranveer acknowledged that Rishab had warned him.