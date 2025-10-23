Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announce second pregnancy

NEW DELHI: Telugu actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela on Thursday announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple posted a video from Upasana's baby shower ceremony on Instagram with Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha. The ceremony coincided with Diwali celebrations.

Upasana wore a traditional blue kurta while the guests showered her with gifts and blessings. Charan also wore a baby blue kurta while hugging guests which included celebrities like Venkatesh, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nagarjuna and Varun Tej among others.

Tej, the nephew of Chiranjeevi, also welcomed a son with wife Lavanya Tripathi on September 10.

Charan was last seen in a double role in the 2025 political action film "Game Changer". He will next feature in "Peddi" alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.