Rajinikanth attends 'Velpari' milestone celebration event; reflects on literature, legacy

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth attended the event celebrating the sale of one lakh copies of Velpari, where he spoke about the power of literature and the role played by the Ananda Vikatan group in the book's success.

"Art knows no caste, no religion. The world of art stands beyond such boundaries. And the people of Tamil Nadu have always stood by and supported the artistic community wholeheartedly," said Rajinikanth at the celebration event of CPI(M) MP and writer Su Venkatesan's novel 'Velpari' selling 1 lakh copies.

He added, "This world is driven by words and books...

" Rajinikanth revealed that the Velpari author and Member of Parliament, Su. Venkatesan had personally invited him to the event, proudly sharing that the book had surpassed one lakh in sales. "I asked him, 'Has it sold more than Ponniyin Selvan?' and he said yes," Rajinikanth recalled.

A renowned Tamil writer and Member of Parliament (CPIM), Su. Venkatesan was honoured for his literary masterpiece 'Velpari', which has crossed a phenomenal 100,000 copies in sales, according to the press release.

The celebration was presided over by Pa. Selvamagan, Principal of the Government Arts College in Aranthangi. The felicitation address was delivered by Kovai Gnani Raghini, Editor of 'Nizhal Nilavai', and Dr. Udayachandran IAS, Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu. Director A. R. Shankar took part in honouring the literary accomplishment.

Superstar Rajinikanth graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, unveiling the special "100,000 Copies Sold" memento for Velpari, which is the inspiration behind his upcoming movie Vettaiyan.