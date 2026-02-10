Entertainment

Raja Kumari sets Shillong ablaze with street culture festival

Her power-packed line-up includes Karma, NRI, Mute, City Slums, The Don, Born to Win, and Made in India
From the performance
CHENNAI: Rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari brought explosive energy and unapologetic hip-hop swagger to Polo Grounds as she headlined Hunterhood Royal Enfield’s street culture festival, presented in collaboration with Spotify RAP 91 in Shillong.

Her power-packed line-up includes Karma, NRI, Mute, City Slums, The Don, Born to Win, and Made in India. Reflecting on the performance, Raja Kumari said, “Shillong has one of the strongest live music energies in the country. The concert felt electric, like the entire crowd was part of the performance.”

