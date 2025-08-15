'Wednesday' 2 trailer: Jenna Ortega returns to do the "dirty deeds"; Part 2 brings back the dead

LOS ANGELES: The wait is finally over as Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the next part of 'Wednesday Season 2.' While fans have been eagerly waiting to know what exactly happened to Wednesday Addams, the trailer has much more to offer.

Opening to reveal that Wednesday is alive and thriving, the trailer also brings her spirit guide to the journey, even though it was the last person that the protagonist expected.

The trailer shows Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems - Nevermore Academy's dead principal - returning as Wednesday's spirit guide, adding more to her chaotic life.

It progresses to show Wednesday taking over the "dirty deeds," as she attempts to unburden the truth with a life hanging in the balance. Whose life? We don't know that yet! What remained absent from the trailer was the much-awaited appearance of Lady Gaga, who is likely to be seen in the second half of the season. However, fans can hear Gaga in the final moments, with her voice appearing to ominously caution, "Beware...there will be a price to pay."

Details about Gaga's character have still not been revealed. However, reports suggest that the actor-singer will release a new song titled, 'Dead Dance' in the second season.

The first part came out on August 6, and has already been renewed for a third season. Throughout Part 1, viewers were treated to a lot of twists and turns. The last episode eventually saw Tyler transforming into the Hyde and shockingly killing Marilyn. He also attacks Wednesday, who is shown in a bloody state, lying unconscious on the ground while the Hyde runs into the forest.

"There's so much more to come about the big mysteries of the season," Hunter Doohan told Variety. 'Wednesday Season 2, Part 2' will be premiered on Netflix on September 3, 2025.