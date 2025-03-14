Watch | Nayanthara to portray a teacher in 'Test', character promo out

CHENNAI: Following the reveal of actor Siddharth's character promo on Thursday, the makers of the film 'Test' have now unveiled the promo for Nayanthara's character on Friday. Directed by S Sashikanth, Test is set to directly premiere on Netflix from April 4.

Sharing the video on their social media platforms, Netflix wrote, "For this teacher, failure isn’t an option. Kumudha is about to face her most challenging TEST. Watch TEST, out April 4 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, only on Netflix (sic)."









The promo video gives a sneak peek into the life of a teacher, Kumudha (Nayanthara), who goes through a rollercoaster of emotions while balancing both her professional and personal life.

Apart from Nayanthara and Siddharth, Madhavan and Meera Jasmine are also part of the cast. Bankrolled by YNOT Studios, this cricketing drama will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Siddharth portrays the role of a cricketer, Arjun, whose journey is defined by ambition, sacrifice, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence. Now, all eyes are on Madhavan's character promo which might be unveiled tomorrow (Saturday).