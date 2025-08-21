Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen-starrer ‘Thalaivan Thalaivii’ to stream from August 22

MUMBAI: Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen’s ‘Thalaivan Thalaivii’ directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pandiraaj is all set to stream from August 22 on Prime Video.

The romantic comedy film blends romance, humor, emotions, and drama of real relationships in a heartwarming story that also features Yogi Babu and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles.

Prime Video made the announcement on Instagram. The streaming portal also shared the poster of the film featuring the two stars.

“Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi... twice #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime, Aug 22”

Thalaivan Thalaivii unfolds the endearing yet turbulent love story of Aagasaveeran, a charismatic parotta master, and Perarasi, an independent, well-educated woman. What begins as playful banter soon blossoms into mutual affection leading to marriage. However, their blissful marital life is short-lived as meddlesome relatives and simmering family politics spark frequent clashes.

The film was officially announced in August 2024 under the tentative title VJS51, as it is Sethupathi's 51th film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in May 2025.

Principal photography took place from August 2024 to February 2025 in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by M. Sukumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

Vijay’s upcoming project is “Train”, a Tamil language thriller by Mysskin. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under V. Creations. The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan, has music by Mysskin, and cinematography by Fowzia Fathima.

The actor was last seen in the romantic crime comedy film “Ace” directed by Arumuga Kumar. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B. S. Avinash and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Arumuga Kumar's 7Cs Entertainment officially announced the film in May 2023 under the tentative title Vijay Sethupathi 51, as it is the actor's 51st film as the lead actor, and the official title was announced a year later.

