'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to return for Season 4 from December 20

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is set to return with its fourth season on December 20.

The show is set to elevate a notch higher as Kapil steps into multiple fresh avatars from GenZ Baba and Tau ji to Raja and Mantri Ji, comprising a range of characters designed for every age group.

The new season of the Great Indian Kapil Show brings an exciting, truly unexpected guest lineup to the stage, featuring World Cup champions and global superstars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri stars, and more.

Joining him in this comedy extravaganza is his beloved parivaar that audiences return to season after season. It includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.

Cricketer Navjot Singh Siddhu and actress Archana Puran Singh are set to join Kapil Sharma's "mastiverse" on the show.

Netflix has shared the trailer on its Instagram account.

Talking about the new season and his many avatars, Kapil Sharma shares, "Har baar lagta hai ki ab toh sab kar liya, naye season me kya karunga, lekin phir aapka pyaar aur aapki umeed mujhe kuch naya karne ka rasta dikha deti hai, iss baar bhi aap hi ki ummeedo ne mujhe bahut se naye kirdar aur sath hi wo kirdaar jo aapko humesha se pasand aaye hain, unhe nibhaane ka rasta dikhaya hai ... toh aapke liye comedy ke wo saare avtaar lekar aa raha hoon Netflix par, season 4 me ... jo hoga comedy ke universe ka multiverse yani mastiverse (Every time I feel like I've done everything, and wonder what I'll do in the new season, but then your love and your expectations show me the way to do something new. This time too, your expectations have guided me towards playing many new characters, as well as those characters that you've always loved... So, I'm bringing all those avatars of comedy for you on Netflix, in Season 4... which will be the multiverse of the comedy universe, or rather, the mastiverse!)," as quoted in the press note.

The show will stream on Netflix.