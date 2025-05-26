Suriya's Retro to have its OTT release on this date

CHENNAI: Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is all set for its digital premiere.

Netflix has officially announced that Retro will start streaming from May 31, in Tamil, Telugu, and several other major Indian languages.





Taking to X, Netflix India tweeted " ⁠A sacred spear. A secret identity. A saga for the ages. 🔥 Watch Retro, out 31 May, on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Interestingly, the gap between the theatrical release and the OTT debut is less than a month, signaling a quick move to digital following its performance at the box office.

Produced by Stone Bench Films in association with 2D Entertainment, Retro features music by renowned composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, Retro was released in theaters on May 1.