‘Squid Game' Season 3 teaser drops, set to premiere on June 27

CHENNAI: Netflix has unveiled the teaser for the final season of Squid Game on Tuesday. The much-anticipated Season 3 is set to premiere on June 27.

Netflix shared the announcement through a teaser and social media posts, marking the end of the high-stakes story with the caption: “The final games begin.” As with the previous seasons, Season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, the series took over the internet following the releases of season 1 and 2 in 2021 and 2024.

The series has surpassed 1.65 billion views within the first four weeks, making it the most viewed series on Netflix.