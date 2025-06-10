Santhanam opens up on Kissa as DD Next Level gears up for OTT release

CHENNAI: Released in May, Santhanam-starrer DD Next Level garnered appreciation from audience for its unique take on horror-comedy genre. The film is all set to start streaming on Zee5 from June 13 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Talking about the film, Santhanam said, “Playing Kissa was one of the most entertaining and creatively satisfying roles I’ve taken on in recent times. He’s bold, loud, full of quirks—and suddenly finds himself trapped inside the very kind of film he loves to roast. The meta madness, the horror-comedy twists, and the chaos that unfolds… it’s all been an absolute blast. Audience can expect jump scares, laugh-out-loud moments, and a wild ride.”

Directed by S Prem Anand, the film also stars Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Geethika Tiwary. With DD Next Level, Prem Anand wanted to push the boundaries of traditional horror-comedy.

The story revolves around a film reviewer Kissa (Santhanam), who is invited to a mysterious private screening by filmmaker Hitchcock Irudhayaraj (Selvaraghavan). The moment the projector rolls, Kissa’s world flips as he gets into the film itself, landing aboard a haunted cruise ship where ghosts roam, logic takes a backseat, and the rules are written in a magical diary.