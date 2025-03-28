Saif Ali Khan's 'Jewel Heist: The Heist Begins' to premiere on Netflix in April

NEW DELHI: Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest movie “Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins” will make its debut on Netflix on April 25, the streamer announced on Friday.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the heist film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. “Pathaan” fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand has produced the movie with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner Marflix Pictures.

"The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible- Jewel Thief.

Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix," Netflix posted on its official social media pages along with the movie's poster.

"Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins" features Saif as a jewel thief, who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world's most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun.

"His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal," according to the official logline.

The film also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta.

"Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins" reunites Anand and Saif after 17 years. The duo previously collaborated on "Salaam Namaste" (2005) and "Ta Ra Rum Pum" (2007).

The movie is Saif's first release since the horrific knife attack at his residence on January 16. The 54-year-old actor was stabbed six times by an assailant, who was later arrested.

Saif was hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21.