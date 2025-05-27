Ram Kapoor to star in Indian adaptation of Monk

CHENNAI: Actor Ram Kapoor will be seen leading the Indian adaptation of the multi-award-winning US series Monk, titled Mistry. Ram will play Armaan Mistry in the series.

Talking about his character, Ram said, “Armaan Mistry is a character unlike any I’ve played before. The whole experience of shooting Mistry was so immersive – I have deep dived into this character and understood his quirks, his brilliance and his vulnerabilities. It is a character very close to my heart and I am thrilled with how it has come out.”

Armaan Mistry is ostensibly the Indian version of Tony Shalhoub’s Adrian Monk, who worked with the San Francisco Police Department on unconventional cases.

Mona Singh plays ACP Sehmat Siddiqui, while Shikha Talsania and Kshitish Date Mulshi also star. Mistry will premiere on June 27 on JioHotstar.

It is produced by Banijay Asia in association with Universal International Studios and directed by Rishab Seth.