Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer 'Game Changer' to stream on Prime Video

NEW DELHI: "Game Changer", starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, will start streaming on Prime Video from February 7, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The high-octane political actioner marks the Telugu cinema debut of director S Shankar, known for superhit Tamil titles such as "Indian", "Anniyan", "Sivaji: The Boss", "Enthiran" and "2.0".

"Game Changer", produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, released in theatres on January 10.

"Raa macha, buckle up the rules are about to CHANGE. #GameChangerOnPrime, Feb 7," Prime Video said on its official X handle.

According to the makers, "Game Changer" follows Ram Nandan (Charan), a principled IAS officer from Visakhapatnam who takes on the herculean task of uprooting the deep-seated corruption within the political system. Charan plays dual roles as Ram Nandan and Appanna.

"Packed with high-stakes action, gripping drama, and a fierce battle between power and principle, the film explores one man's unshakable will to rewrite the rules," the streamer said in a press release.

The film also stars S J Suryah, Srikant, Anjali, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. It will be available for streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil and Kannada languages.