Rajeshwari Sachdev, Darsheel Safary join Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Maharani 4’

MUMBAI: The makers of “Maharani 4” on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the series on Wednesday and it showcases an explosive storyline that promises a fierce battle that will reshape the future of Rani Bharti’s empire.

The upcoming new season has roped in two new names Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary.

Rajeshwari said that “Maharani” isn’t just a show, it’s a powerful narrative that reflects the pulse of politics and power.

She added: “Joining this world, especially with a character that plays such a crucial role in the unfolding drama, is incredibly thrilling. The writing is bold, the stakes are high, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the storm my character brings to Rani Bharti’s world.”

For Darsheel, joining Maharani 4 is more than just a role.

He added: “It’s a turning point. This season dives deeper into the chaos of power, and my character walks straight into the eye of that storm. Expect the unexpected, because nothing stays the same."

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

The previous seasons of the show followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider to a shrewd leader maneuvering through Bihar’s ruthless corridors of power. The upcoming season promises to continue its mix of political realism and gripping drama.

The first part of the political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. The story of season 1 is from 1995 to 1999 and is inspired by real-life events and characters like Ranvir Sena, left-wing militants, Naxalite groups, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, 1997 Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, Fodder Scam, Brahmeshwar Singh.

The story of season 2 was from mid-1999 and is inspired from real-life events and characters like Shilpi-Gautam Murder, Sadhu Yadav, Rajiv Goswami, Shibu Soren, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Prashant Kishor, Indian Political Action Committee and 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

The third season was again inspired by and related with many real life events, including the Jitan Manjhi episode.

“Maharani 4” will stream from November 7 on Sony LIV.