Prime Video sets ‘Beast Games’ season two for January 2026 premiere

NEW DELHI: Streaming service Prime Video has announced that the second season of “Beast Games”, the record-breaking global competition series from YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, will premiere on January 7, 2026.

The streamer also released a first-look tease of the show’s signature Beast City, which returns this season with an all-new theme built around a “Strong vs Smart” narrative.

Created by Donaldson, the show follows 1,000 contestants as they compete for the prize money of USD 5 million.

According to a press release, the first three episodes will debut on January 7, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly until the season finale on February 25.

Season two will feature 100 of the “strongest competitors” and 100 of the “smartest minds” battling for a USD 5 million prize, billed as one of the largest in reality competition history.

The first season of “Beast Games” became the streamer’s most-watched unscripted show ever, drawing 50 million viewers within 25 days of its launch. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Donaldson returns as host and executive producer alongside Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins.

Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners, with Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic and Chris Keiper also attached as executive producers. Conklin is back as series director.