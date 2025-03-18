Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon to stream on OTT from this date

CHENNAI: From the time of its release, Dragon has been the talk of the town. The film collections also grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office, marking a second consecutive success for actor Pradeep Ranganathan after his 2022 'Love Today'. Now, the film is all set to stream on Netflix from March 21.

Sharing the announcement on X, Netflix wrote, "Some dragons don’t breathe fire, because their comebacks are hotter. Watch Dragon on Netflix, out March 21 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam (sic)."

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon was helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule fame.

The premise follows the life of Raghavan, aka Dragon (Pradeep Ranganathan), a college dropout who forges his certificate and secures a job. However, his past comes back to haunt him. Dragon received positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan. Leon James composed the music, while Niketh Bommi handled the cinematography. Pradeep Ragav was the editor.

Dragon will be available on Netflix in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.