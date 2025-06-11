'Panchayat' season four set for June 24 release on Prime Video

NEW DELHI: Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the fourth season of its beloved show "Panchayat" will debut on June 24.

The show’s lead star Jitendra Kumar is returning for the new season along with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, “Panchayat” revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a fictional village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

In a press release, the streamer said the new season will bring "fresh challenges, familiar faces, and plenty of comic twists capturing the rhythms of small-town life with humour, warmth, and nuance".

The OTT platform also released the trailer of the fourth season, giving a sneak peek into the turf war brewing between two spirited frontrunners -- Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar).

"With rally songs, lofty pledges, and lots of fanfare, the village turns into a buzzing battleground. As both camps race to outshine and out-scheme the other, Phulera transforms into a carnival of chaos," read the official logline.

Chandan Kumar said writing 'Panchayat' has been a journey of deep discovery and gratitude for him.

"What makes this series special is how each season unfolds organically—building naturally on the one before it while still leaving room for the journey to continue. Our effort remains to keep the narrative fresh, by introducing new characters and dynamics, while ensuring it stays true to the emotional rhythm of Phulera," he added.

Gupta said portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters.

"Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season four brings unexpected twists—making the narrative all the more compelling," she said.