Netflix’s supernatural mystery film ‘Baramulla’ to premiere on November 7

MUMBAI: Netflix on Friday announced "Baramulla", a supernatural drama-mystery set in the Kashmir valley and starring Manav Kaul, will premiere on the streaming platform on November 7.

Directed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale of "Article 370" fame, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios in collaboration with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios.

"Baramulla", which blends mystery, emotion, and the supernatural in a setting that draws from the haunting beauty and turbulence of Kashmir, marks the second partnership between Netflix and B62 Studios following the 2024 romantic comedy "Dhoom Dhaam".

The film features Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a police officer investigating the disappearance of children in the snow-clad town of Baramulla.

As he and his family settle into a derelict house, his search for the missing children becomes a deeply personal reckoning with his past and a journey through forces beyond human understanding.

The movie also stars actor Bhasha Sumbli in a pivotal role.

"With a genre bending film like 'Baramulla', we wanted to tell a story rooted in emotion but elevated by tension and the supernatural. Kashmir is not just the setting; it's a living, breathing character that shapes every moment and every mystery. We hope the audience across the world feels the pulse of the valley and the humanity at the heart of this journey," Jambhale said in a statement.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, described the project as “a one-of-a-kind supernatural thriller that’s as emotionally grounded as it is suspenseful.”

Producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar said the film ventures into a genre “rarely explored in Indian cinema, where drama meets supernatural mystery”.

"After 'Dhoom Dhaam', reuniting with Netflix and Jio Studios for 'Baramulla' felt like a natural next step. We are also reuniting with Aditya Suhas Jambhale after he directed 'Article 370'.

"This film... is thrilling, emotional, and unconventional. As producers, we have always been drawn to stories that defy the rules of mainstream storytelling, and 'Baramulla' does exactly that. It’s a film that challenges, surprises, and stays with you long after it ends, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it," they said.